Erweiterte Funktionen


US Will Work With Allies To Counter Nations That Threaten Neighbors: Tillerson




01.03.17 16:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of State Rex W.

Tillerson has said that the US Government will work with allies to counter nations that threaten their neighbors or destabilize their regions.


In a statement issued after President Donald Trump delivered his address to Congress, Tillerson said the State Department will continue to engage to advance U.S. interests in the world in cooperation with its partners and allies.


The State Department will also continue to support policies and institutions that keep Americans safe, including a robust NATO where Allies meet their responsibilities, an immigration process that vets those coming into our country, and borders/ports of entry that are secure.


"American foreign policy must promote our core values of freedom, democracy, and stability," he added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:12 , dpa-AFX
Aufsichtsräte des Berliner Flughafens beraten [...]
18:06 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT Grou [...]
18:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: GFT Tec [...]
17:54 , dpa-AFX
Poll Shows Largely Positive Reaction To Trum [...]
17:54 , dpa-AFX
Total voting rights
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...