US Tops 45 Countries In Global Innovation Index

09.02.17 15:32
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States tops the list of 45 countries in a global innovation index released by US Chamber of Commerce.


The Chamber of Commerce Wednesday released its 5th annual International IP Index, "The Roots of Innovation," rating 45 world economies on patents, trademarks, copyright, trade secrets, enforcement, and international treaties. The economies benchmarked in the 2017 Index account for 90 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP).


America tops the Index with a score of 32.6, and is followed by United Kingdom (32.4), Germany (31.9), Japan (31.3) and Sweden (31).


"This year's Index shows that a clear pack of leaders has emerged: the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union. But all that invest in the systemic recognition and protection of IP stand to reap the benefits: foreign investments, healthier home-grown industries that export innovative products, and a reputation as a place where the world can do business. From the most developed countries to the least, countries that demonstrate a commitment to IP will reap a reward," said David Hirschmann, president and CEO of GIPC.


