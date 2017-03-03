US Stock Futures Point To More Losses Ahead Of Fed Speeches

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks look set to open a tad lower on Friday as investors await speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Fed Vice-Chairman Stanley Fischer for clues to whether another rate hike is on the table at the Fed's next gathering on March 14-15.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and Fed Gov Jerome Powell will also further clarify their monetary policy stance.





Besides, market direction will hinge on service sector data for February and reaction to earnings releases from the likes of Autodesk (ADSK), Costco (COST), (MRVL) and Big Lots (BIG).

Snap Inc. needs to be watched closely after its shares ended up 44 percent on their first day of trading.

Regulatory filings reveal that Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg sold 192,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th.

Caterpillar Inc.'s chief executive apologized to the firm's employees and pledged to continue cooperating with federal authorities after officials raided three of the company's Illinois facilities Thursday as part of a criminal probe into tax irregularities.

Globally, Asian markets fell across the board after Wall Street pulled back from a record overnight on growing expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting. A steep drop in oil prices on Thursday and mixed regional data also kept investors on tenterhooks.

European stocks fell further from a 14-month high hit on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings and data releases. Oil futures steadied after hitting a three-week low overnight, while gold headed for its worst week since November.

