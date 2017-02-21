US Secretary Of State Tillerson To Travel To Mexico

Erweiterte Funktionen


MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Mexico City Wednesday for a two-day tour, the Department of State said Tuesday.

He will be joined in Mexico by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.


During their visit, the two Secretaries will meet with President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto and the Mexican ministers of Interior, Foreign Relations, Finance, National Defense, and Navy. The group will discuss border security, law enforcement cooperation, and trade, among other issues.


Secretary Tillerson will also meet with personnel at U.S. Embassy Mexico.


His visit comes at a time the United States' relations with Mexico is strained over President Donald Trump's decision to move on with the plan to construct a wall along the Mexican border.


