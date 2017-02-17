Erweiterte Funktionen


US Secretary Of State Meets Chinese Counterpart At G20 Sidelines




BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Friday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met for the first time with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.


The meeting, on the sidelines of a G20 gathering in the German city of Bonn, was the highest level Sino-US meeting since Donald Trump assumed office.


Secretary Tillerson and Minister Wang noted the recent call between Trump with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and discussed efforts to advance bilateral cooperation while addressing differences in a constructive manner.


Secretary Tillerson also highlighted the increasing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and urged China to use all available tools to moderate North Korea's destabilizing behavior. The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the need to create a level playing field for trade and investment.


