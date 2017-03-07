US Renews Worldwide Caution For Its Citizens Traveling Abroad

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of State Monday renewed the Worldwide Caution with information on the continuing threat of terrorist actions, political violence, and criminal activity against U.

S. citizens and interests abroad. This replaces the Worldwide Caution issued on September 9, it said in a pres release.


As terrorist attacks, political upheaval, and violence often take place without any warning, the State Department strongly urged U.S. citizens to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness when traveling.


U.S. government facilities worldwide remain at a heightened state of alert as terrorist groups including ISIS, al-Qa'ida, their associates, and those inspired by such organizations, are intent on attacking U.S. citizens wherever they are, the State Department said.


