US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn Quits

General Michael Flynn has resigned.

In his letter of resignation Monday, the top official in charge of the nation's security said he had inadvertently briefed the vice-president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian ambassador to US before the Trump administration assumed power, and apologized to the President.

He is the first top official to quit the Trump administration which is in power hardly a month.

"In the course of my duties as the incoming National Security Advisor, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude," Flynn said.

The White House said the President accepted Michael Flynn's resignation, and appointed Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. as Acting National Security Advisor.

Michael Flynn encouraged a softer policy on Russia and a harder line on Iran.

At the beginning of this month, Flynn had announced that the United States has put Iran "on notice" for test-firing a ballistic missile and carrying out a deadly attack on a Saudi warship in the Red Sea.

