US Media Hail Trump's Address To Congress For Shift In Tone

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A cross section of the US media hailed President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of the Congress which was marked by a shift in tone, even as he made no major policy changes.





Political observers say that Trump, after reaching the White House with fiery rhetorical attacks and a combative message, pitched his agenda to voters and Congress Tuesday night with language that was much more presidential and traditional in tone. He also issued a call for American renewal in stark contrast to the aggressively nationalist posture he outlined at his inauguration in January.

The White House released a compilation of editorials written on a number of newspapers analyzing the Trump speech.

New York post described it as the best speech of his life and the most remarkable speech in decades by a Chief Executive to a Joint Session of Congress.

"This was Trump's best day in the White House, because for the first time he expressed a desire to unify the country without baiting his speech with insults for his opponents. . This man looked presidential," says Arizona Republic in its editorial, titled 'The Night Trump Became Our President.'

Springfield Republican wrote an editorial under the banner "Trump Hits Reset Button With Address to Congress."

What Americans will take away from Tuesday's address is a president who at last struck an inspiring, even bipartisan tone, according to Minneapolis Star Tribune.

In a welcome departure from his previous public speeches, President Donald Trump delivered a speech that was "Poised and Disciplined," Albuquerque Journal wrote.

In Lakeland Ledger's opinion, Trump delivered the most impressive speech of his fledgling political career.

The White House also quoted from the editorials of dailies such as Omaha World-Herald, Tulsa World, Charleston Daily Mail, Washington Times and Providence Journal.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM