US Indicts Russian Intelligence Agents For Massive Hacking Of Yahoo Accounts

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The US Justice Department has announced the indictment of two Russian intelligence agents and two criminal hackers responsible for the 2014 hack into the network of email provider Yahoo, one of the largest data breaches in U.



S. history.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary B. McCord said at a press conference that Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, both FSB officers, protected, directed, facilitated and paid criminal hackers to collect information through computer intrusions in the United States and elsewhere.

They worked with co-conspirators Alexsey Belan and Karim Baratov to hack into computers of American companies providing email and internet-related services, to maintain unauthorized access to those computers and to steal information, including information about individual users and the private contents of their accounts.

The defendants targeted Yahoo accounts of Russian and U.S. government officials, including cyber security, diplomatic and military personnel. They also targeted Russian journalists; numerous employees of other providers whose networks the conspirators sought to exploit; and employees of financial services and other commercial entities.

