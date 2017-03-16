Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


US Indicts Russian Intelligence Agents For Massive Hacking Of Yahoo Accounts




16.03.17 16:27
dpa-AFX


MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The US Justice Department has announced the indictment of two Russian intelligence agents and two criminal hackers responsible for the 2014 hack into the network of email provider Yahoo, one of the largest data breaches in U.

S. history.


Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary B. McCord said at a press conference that Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, both FSB officers, protected, directed, facilitated and paid criminal hackers to collect information through computer intrusions in the United States and elsewhere.


They worked with co-conspirators Alexsey Belan and Karim Baratov to hack into computers of American companies providing email and internet-related services, to maintain unauthorized access to those computers and to steal information, including information about individual users and the private contents of their accounts.


The defendants targeted Yahoo accounts of Russian and U.S. government officials, including cyber security, diplomatic and military personnel. They also targeted Russian journalists; numerous employees of other providers whose networks the conspirators sought to exploit; and employees of financial services and other commercial entities.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
869,71 $ 868,39 $ 1,32 $ +0,15% 16.03./17:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 872,71 $ 672,66 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		810,90 € +0,17%  17:50
Berlin 814,30 € +0,25%  11:40
Nasdaq 869,71 $ +0,15%  17:39
Stuttgart 809,00 € +0,01%  16:46
München 813,50 € -0,12%  08:03
Frankfurt 811,345 € -0,23%  17:36
Düsseldorf 811,00 € -0,35%  08:16
Hamburg 811,00 € -0,37%  08:06
Hannover 811,00 € -0,37%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
619 Google A0B7FY 26.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
  Löschung 12.06.16
267 Schmutzige Unternehmen 12.03.16
122 Google Split und KapSt. 09.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...