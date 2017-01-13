Erweiterte Funktionen


13.01.17 12:57
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the United States ended the so-called "wet-foot/dry foot" policy, which allowed most Cuban migrants who reach US soil to become legal permanent residents after a year.


Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities, said a presidential statement.


By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries, President Obama said. He said the Cuban government has agreed to accept the return of Cuban nationals who have been ordered removed, just as it has been accepting the return of migrants interdicted at sea.


The Department of Homeland Security is also ending the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program.


