Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


US Downgraded From "full Democracy" To "flawed Democracy"




25.01.17 16:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has been downgraded from a "full democracy" to a "flawed democracy" by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).


According to its 2016 Democracy Index, almost one-half of the world's countries can be considered to be democracies of some sort, but the number of "full democracies" has declined from 20 in 2015 to 19 in 2016.


The US has been demoted from a "full democracy" to a "flawed democracy" because of a further erosion of trust in government and elected officials there.


It began even before the election of Donald Trump, the report says.


The "democratic recession" worsened in 2016, when no region experienced an improvement in its average score and almost twice as many countries (72) recorded a decline in their total score as recorded an improvement (38).


Eastern Europe experienced the most severe regression. The 2016 Democracy Index report, Revenge of the "deplorables", examines the deep roots of today's crisis of democracy in the developed world, and looks at how democracy fared in every region.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,772 € 47,60 € -0,828 € -1,74% 25.01./17:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 51,03 € 28,07 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,772 € -1,74%  17:44
Nasdaq OTC Other 52,10 $ +3,37%  03.01.17
München 47,71 € -0,05%  08:03
Hannover 47,62 € -0,17%  08:10
Hamburg 47,615 € -0,18%  08:09
Berlin 47,42 € -0,25%  08:00
Düsseldorf 47,365 € -0,74%  09:33
Stuttgart 46,768 € -1,17%  17:15
Frankfurt 46,895 € -1,50%  14:59
Xetra 46,69 € -1,56%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
452 STADA wird mit Quartalszahle. 19.12.16
1187 Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04 28.12.15
202 Stada AG soll übernommen we. 06.08.15
103 Stada bricht aus 01.04.15
39 Bewertung 31.01.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...