Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


US Department Of Labor Sues Google For Compensation Data




05.01.17 03:42
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit to require Google Inc.

to provide requested compensation data and documents for the multinational company's Mountain View headquarters as part of a routine compliance evaluation.


The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs asked the technology giant to submit information in September 2015 about its equal opportunity program and to provide supporting documents as part of a scheduled compliance review. As a federal contractor, Google must agree to permit the federal government to inspect and copy records and information relevant to its compliance with the equal employment laws administered by OFCCP.


Filed with the department's Office of Administrative Law Judges, the lawsuit seeks to enforce Google's obligations to provide OFCCP with compensation data, documents and requested information to complete its audit. Federal contractors are scheduled for routine audits through a neutral selection process.


The lawsuit seeks an order requiring Google to cooperate fully with the scheduled compliance review and to meet the requirements of all laws enforced by the agency. If the company fails to comply, the department asks the court to cancel all of Google's current government contracts and to debar the company from entering into future contracts.


"Like other federal contractors, Google has a legal obligation to provide relevant information requested in the course of a routine compliance evaluation," said OFCCP Acting Director Thomas M. Dowd. "Despite many opportunities to produce this information voluntarily, Google has refused to do so. We filed this lawsuit so we can obtain the information we need to complete our evaluation."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
807,77 $ 808,01 $ -0,24 $ -0,03% 05.01./01:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 839,00 $ 672,66 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		769,05 € -0,98%  04.01.17
Hannover 775,00 € +1,71%  04.01.17
Stuttgart 771,298 € 0,00%  04.01.17
Nasdaq 807,77 $ -0,03%  04.01.17
Hamburg 768,97 € -0,11%  04.01.17
Düsseldorf 775,00 € -0,27%  04.01.17
Berlin 776,60 € -0,46%  04.01.17
Frankfurt 771,058 € -0,52%  04.01.17
München 770,87 € -1,32%  04.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
618 Google A0B7FY 13.12.16
  Löschung 12.06.16
267 Schmutzige Unternehmen 12.03.16
122 Google Split und KapSt. 09.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...