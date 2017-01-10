Erweiterte Funktionen


US, Cuba Sign Oil Spill Preparedness And Response Agreement




10.01.17 16:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Cuba have signed a bilateral agreement to prepare for and respond to oil spills and hazardous substance pollution in the Gulf of Mexico and the Straits of Florida.


Under this agreement, the United States and Cuba will cooperate and coordinate in an effort to prevent, contain, and clean up marine oil and other hazardous pollution in order to minimize adverse effects to public health and safety and the environment, the US State Department said.


Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Havana Jeffrey DeLaurentis signed the agreement on behalf of the United States. While Vice Minister Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila of the Ministry of Transportation signed for the Republic of Cuba.


