US Congress Passes Resolution To Repeal FCC's Online Privacy Rules

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Congress has approved a Bill to revoke the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband privacy regulations, which the Opposition fears, will strip consumers of critical privacy protections for their online data.





The Republican-controlled House of Representative Tuesday passed the Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to repeal the FCC's privacy rules by a 215 to 205 vote.

In a vote earlier this month, the Senate passed it narrowly, 50-48.

The measure now awaits President Donald Trump's signature to become law.

This is the second successful move Tuesday to repeal Obama-era rules by the Republicans.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will revoke the Clean Power Plan introduced by the Obama administration in 2015 to restrict greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired U.S. power plants.

Under a set of rules the FCC passed last year, ISPs would be required to protect the consumer's data and wouldn't be allowed to do a host of creepy things, including sell their Internet browsing records without consent.

Before the Bill was put to vote, Senator Charles E. Schumer had urged the Representatives to stand with consumers and protect personal consumer information from being sold to third parties or the highest bidding companies.

But the Trump Administration said it strongly supports House passage of S.J. Resolution 34, which would nullify the Federal Communications Commission's rule titled "Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunication Services."

The rule requires broadband Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other telecommunications carriers to obtain affirmative "opt-in" consent from consumers to use and share certain information, including app usage and web browsing history. It also allows ISPs to use and share other information, including e-mail addresses and service tier information, unless a customer "opts-out."

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy welcomed the passage of the bill, saying it will "protect both consumers and the future of internet innovation by overturning this flawed FCC rule."

According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Congress has passed a resolution to reject privacy regulations designed to benefit one group of favored companies over another group of disfavored companies.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

