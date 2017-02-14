US-Canada Joint Effort For Growth And Jobs, Energy Projects, Border Security

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held their first official meeting Monday in Washington, D.



C. and affirmed their longstanding commitment to close cooperation in addressing both the challenges facing the two countries and problems around the world.

Both the countries have pledged to work jointly to provide growth and jobs for both countries, to move forward on energy infrastructure projects, and to keep their borders secure.

A joint statement issued after their meeting said the United States and Canada recognize the importance of cooperation to promote economic growth, provide benefits to its consumers and businesses, and advance free and fair trade.

Canada and the US will encourage opportunities for companies in both countries to create jobs through infrastructure investments. The Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will serve as a vital economic link between the two countries, will be expeditiously completed.

The two countries committed to a coordinated entry-exit information system so that records of land and air entries into one country establish exit records for the other.

The feasibility of co-locating border officials in common processing facilities also will be looked into.

United States and Canada vowed to work to modernize and broaden their NORAD Partnership in the key domains of joint aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning in defense of North America.

