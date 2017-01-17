Erweiterte Funktionen


US CEOs Are More Confident Than Last Year: Survey




17.01.17 16:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Executives in the US are more optimistic than past years about their companies' growth but are more uncertain about the future of economic growth overall, finds out a survey.


According to the annual global CEO survey of consultancy giant PwC, the top market from the growth point of view is the United States, as voted by 43 per cent of respondents.


The US is followed by China (33 per cent), Germany (17 per cent), UK (15 per cent), Japan (8 per cent) and India (7 per cent).


The survey results were released at the WEF annual meeting in Davos.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



