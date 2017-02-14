Erweiterte Funktionen


US Blacklists Venezuela Vice President As Major Drug Trafficker




14.02.17 15:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami as a major drug trafficker, and imposed sanctions on the hardline veteran politician.


The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it designated El Aissami as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker pursuant to the Kingpin Act for playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking.


El Aissami's primary frontman, Venezuelan national Samark Jose Lopez Bello, was also designated for providing material assistance, financial support, or goods or services in support of the international narcotics trafficking activities of, and acting for or on behalf of, El Aissami. OFAC further designated or identified as blocked property 13 companies owned or controlled by Lopez Bello or other designated parties that comprise an international network spanning the British Virgin Islands, Panama, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Venezuela.


"OFAC's action today is the culmination of a multi-year investigation under the Kingpin Act to target significant narcotics traffickers in Venezuela and demonstrates that power and influence do not protect those who engage in these illicit activities," said John E. Smith, Acting Director of OFAC.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:52 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Einigung auf Sanierungsplan für Gü [...]
16:42 , dpa-AFX
Yellen signalisiert weitere Leitzinsanhebungen
16:40 , dpa-AFX
Yellen Sees Gradual Rate Hikes
16:37 , dpa-AFX
Wissenschaftler: Osten kommt bei neuem Fina [...]
16:31 , dpa-AFX
Senate Confirms Mnuchin As Treasury Secreta [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...