Erweiterte Funktionen



US Blacklists Alibaba For Selling Counterfeit And Pirated Goods




22.12.16 16:02
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has placed several companies in its 2016 Notorious Markets List as part of the fight against global piracy and counterfeiting of American products.


United States Trade Representative Michael Froman Wednesday announced the findings of the Special 301 Out-of-Cycle Review of Notorious Markets for 2016, which highlights specific physical and online markets around the world that are reported to be engaging in and facilitating substantial copyright piracy and trademark counterfeiting. This activity harms the American economy by undermining the innovation and intellectual property rights (IPR) of American businesses and their workers.


The blacklisted companies include Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba,


The Office of the US Trade Representative said that Alibaba's e-commerce platform Taobao.com sells large volume of counterfeit and pirated goods.


USTA said Taobao.com is an important concern as the consumer-to-consumer marketplace offers "hundreds of millions of product and service listings."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,57 $ 25,50 $ 0,07 $ +0,27% 23.11./22:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1207384066 A0ET3F 32,02 $ 24,34 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 25,57 $ +0,27%  21:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...