Erweiterte Funktionen


US-Außenminister wirft China "Genozid" an den Uiguren vor




19.01.21 18:53
dts Nachrichtenagentur

über dts NachrichtenagenturWASHINGTON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der scheidende US-Außenminister Mike Pompeo hat einen Tag vor der Ablösung Donald Trumps als US-Präsident schwere Vorwürfe gegenüber China erhoben. "I have determined that the People’s Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups", schrieb er am Dienstagmittag auf Twitter. Pompeo weiter: "These acts are an affront to the Chinese people and to civilized nations everywhere. The People`s Republic of China and the CCP must be held to account", schrieb der Minister.




Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur

Aktuell
360% Psychedelic Mushroom Hot Stock bekämpft Übergewicht
nach 1.156% mit Numinus (NUMI) und 1.494% mit MindMed (MMEDF)


NeonMind Biosciences Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
474% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier der e-Autoriesen Tesla (TSLA) und Volkswagen (VWAGY). Weitere Weltklasse-Bohrresultate

Noram Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:00 , dpa-AFX
Leverkusen mit Wirtz und Aranguiz, Dortmund [...]
19:57 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Medien: Harris vereidigt neue US-Se [...]
19:56 , dpa-AFX
Aktien New York: Dow steigt vor Bidens Amt [...]
19:56 , Aktiennews
Phoenix: Nicht vergessen!
19:55 , Aktiennews
Petra Acquisition: Wie jetzt?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...