US Airlines Forecast Record 145 Million Fliers For Spring Travel Season




21.03.17 16:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Setting a new record-high for spring travel, the industry trade organization for the leading U.

S. airlines expects 145 million passengers - nearly 2.4 million per day - to fly globally on U.S. airlines between March 1 and April 30.


This is an increase of 4 percent over last spring's 140 million passengers, Airlines for America (A4A) said Monday. Accordingly, airlines are adding 110,000 seats per day across their networks to accommodate the 89,000 additional daily passengers expected to fly on U.S. carriers during this period.


"There has never been a better time to fly, as evidenced by the record levels of traffic U.S. airlines saw in 2016 and will see again this spring," said A4A Vice President and Chief Economist John Heimlich. "While historically low fares, reliable operations and several consecutive years of reinvestment in the product are the primary factors underlying this growth, a boost in U.S. employment and personal incomes and the highest-ever level of household net worth are also fueling the strong demand for air travel.


In addition to offering lower airfares and further driving competition in the industry, airlines are adding service through nonstop routes and growing the supply of scheduled seats at U.S. airports of all sizes.


U.S. and foreign airlines in 2016 added 198 new routes and discontinued 161 routes, equating to a net growth of 37 nonstop routes year-over-year serving consumers traveling to and from U.S. airports. Airlines in 2017 have already added 151 new routes, while discontinuing 134 routes for a net growth of 17 routes. Over the past two years, fliers saw net expansion of 54 nonstop routes to and from U.S. airports.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,54 € 100,25 € -0,71 € -0,71% 21.03./17:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000WCH8881 WCH888 115,20 € 70,63 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,822 € -0,61%  16:34
Hamburg 99,90 € +1,05%  08:09
München 100,02 € +0,91%  08:00
Düsseldorf 100,13 € +0,43%  08:08
Hannover 99,90 € +0,43%  08:10
Berlin 99,45 € -0,30%  10:52
Stuttgart 99,515 € -0,61%  17:15
Frankfurt 99,699 € -0,69%  17:14
Xetra 99,54 € -0,71%  17:28
  = Realtime
