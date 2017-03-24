US Airforce Woman Killed In Jordan

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.03.17 16:16
dpa-AFX


JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Defense announced Thursday the death of a member of the US Airforce in Jordan.


Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow, 25, of Dansville, NY, died March 22, in Southwest Asia, while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations.


The incident is under investigation, the Pentagon said.


She was assigned to the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.


"The Dansville Central Schools family is saddened to learn of the loss of Airman Alexandria Gleason-Morrow, USAF, DHS class of 2009. Alex lost her life serving our nation while on active duty in Jordan," Dansville Central Schools said in a message posted on their Facebook page.


