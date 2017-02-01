USG Corp. Reports 6% Retreat In Q4 Profit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Usg":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USG Corp. (USG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.





The company said its profit fell to $65 million, or $0.44 per share. This was down from $69 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $734 million. This was up from $718 million last year.

USG Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $65 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.4% -Revenue (Q4): $734 Mln vs. $718 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%

