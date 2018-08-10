Erweiterte Funktionen


USA verdoppeln Strafzölle für die Türkei




10.08.18 15:27
dts Nachrichtenagentur

über dts NachrichtenagenturWASHINGTON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Die USA verdoppeln ihre Strafzölle für die Türkei. "I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!", schrieb Trump am Freitag auf Twitter. Der Strafzoll auf Aluminium soll nun 20 Prozent, auf Stahl 50 Prozent betragen.



"Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!", ergänzte der US-Präsident.


Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur

