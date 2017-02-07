USANA Health Sciences Q4 Profit Falls 9%
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.
The company said its earnings declined to $21.88 million, or $0.87 per share. This was down from $23.97 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $252.90 million. This was up from $232.59 million last year.
USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $21.88 Mln. vs. $23.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.92 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $252.90 Mln vs. $232.59 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.7%
