Erweiterte Funktionen



USANA Health Sciences Q4 Profit Falls 9%




07.02.17 22:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.


The company said its earnings declined to $21.88 million, or $0.87 per share. This was down from $23.97 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $252.90 million. This was up from $232.59 million last year.


USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $21.88 Mln. vs. $23.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.92 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $252.90 Mln vs. $232.59 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
62,65 $ 62,70 $ -0,05 $ -0,08% 07.02./23:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US90328M1071 923145 75,00 $ 46,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 58,796 € +1,84%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 57,587 € +1,12%  07.02.17
München 58,14 € 0,00%  07.02.17
NYSE 62,65 $ -0,08%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
54 USNA auf dem Weg zu 500%. 04.02.04
6 Amerikanische Aktienkultur 03.12.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...