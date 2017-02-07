Erweiterte Funktionen



USANA Health Sciences Issues 2017 Outlook




07.02.17 22:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

(USNA) announced, for 2017, the company targets: consolidated net sales between $1.04 billion and $1.07 billion, representing approximate growth between 3.4% and 6.4%, or between 8.5% and 11.5% on a constant currency basis; and earnings per share between $3.80 and $4.10. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.47 on revenue of $1.11 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Chief Financial Officer Paul Jones said, "Our outlook for 2017 projects solid constant currency net sales growth, led again by our Asia Pacific region. We also anticipate making incremental investments in the business and introducing new initiatives throughout the year that are intended to drive customer growth across most of our regions."


Earnings per share for the fourth quarter decreased by 5.4% to $0.87, compared with $0.92 in the prior year period. The company said this decrease in earnings per share is the result of lower net earnings, including changes in currency that negatively impacted earnings per share by an estimated $0.10, partially offset by a lower share count.


For the fourth quarter of 2016, net sales increased to $252.9 million, up 8.7%, compared with $232.6 million in the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency, net sales would have increased by 12.7% for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by an 11.9% increase in the number of active Associates.


"While USANA finished the year with another quarter of solid top line and Associate growth, several initiatives we implemented during the fourth quarter resulted in net earnings at the lower end of our guidance," said Kevin Guest, CEO.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
62,65 $ 62,70 $ -0,05 $ -0,08% 07.02./23:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US90328M1071 923145 75,00 $ 46,00 $
Werte im Artikel
16,32 plus
+0,43%
62,65 minus
-0,08%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 58,796 € +1,84%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 57,587 € +1,12%  07.02.17
München 58,14 € 0,00%  07.02.17
NYSE 62,65 $ -0,08%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
54 USNA auf dem Weg zu 500%. 04.02.04
6 Amerikanische Aktienkultur 03.12.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...