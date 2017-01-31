Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UPS":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


UPS Sees FY17 Earnings Below Estimates




31.01.17 14:13
dpa-AFX


SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, United Parcel Service (UPS) forecast fiscal 2017 earnings below analysts' estimates.


For fiscal 2017, UPS expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.10, which includes $400 million of pre-tax currency headwinds.


Further, the company noted that the currency drag lowers the adjusted earnings per share by $0.30 in 2017, and decreases the earnings per share growth rates by approximately 500 basis points.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $6.16 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
109,7842 $ 117,03 $ -7,2458 $ -6,19% 31.01./17:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9113121068 929198 120,44 $ 92,04 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		102,99 € -6,27%  15:36
München 109,42 € -0,21%  08:01
Hamburg 108,86 € -0,71%  08:03
Düsseldorf 108,82 € -1,00%  09:53
Xetra 104,10 € -4,50%  14:30
Frankfurt 102,53 € -5,81%  17:25
Stuttgart 102,23 € -6,14%  17:31
NYSE 109,7842 $ -6,19%  17:44
Berlin 101,77 € -6,49%  17:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
17 United Parcel Service Paketdien. 28.07.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...