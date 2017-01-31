UPS Sees FY17 Earnings Below Estimates
31.01.17 14:13
dpa-AFX
SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, United Parcel Service (UPS) forecast fiscal 2017 earnings below analysts' estimates.
For fiscal 2017, UPS expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.10, which includes $400 million of pre-tax currency headwinds.
Further, the company noted that the currency drag lowers the adjusted earnings per share by $0.30 in 2017, and decreases the earnings per share growth rates by approximately 500 basis points.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $6.16 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,7842 $
|117,03 $
|-7,2458 $
|-6,19%
|31.01./17:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113121068
|929198
|120,44 $
|92,04 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,99 €
|-6,27%
|15:36
|München
|109,42 €
|-0,21%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|108,86 €
|-0,71%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|108,82 €
|-1,00%
|09:53
|Xetra
|104,10 €
|-4,50%
|14:30
|Frankfurt
|102,53 €
|-5,81%
|17:25
|Stuttgart
|102,23 €
|-6,14%
|17:31
|NYSE
|109,7842 $
|-6,19%
|17:44
|Berlin
|101,77 €
|-6,49%
|17:42
