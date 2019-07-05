Erweiterte Funktionen


UPDATE TO THE XETRA CIRCULAR 060/2019




08.07.19 07:37
Im Zusammenhang mit Rundschreiben 060/2019 vom 05.07.2019 sei angemerkt, dass es, entgegen der im Rundschreiben gemachten Aussagen fuer den Handelsplatz Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) nicht zur Loeschung von Auftraegen aufgrund der Anpassungen bei Ticksizebaendern kommen wird (auch nicht fuer Auftraege des Typs One-Cancels-Other-Stop-Limit). Die weiteren Inhalte des Rundschreibens bleiben gueltig. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Hotlinerufnummer von Cash Markets Operations: +49-69-211-11050 (or -11400). In connection with the Xetra Circular 060/2019 dated 05.07.2019 and in contrary to the initial information published therein, please be informed that on the trading venue Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) no orders will be deleted as a result of a the Tick Size update (also not One-Cancels-Other-Stop-Limit orders). The rest of the information in the circular remains in force as published. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Cash Markets Operations at +49-69-211-11050 (or -11400).

