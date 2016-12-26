UN Vote Against Israel Will Make It Much Harder To Negotiate Peace: Trump

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump has said that the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution against the establishment of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory will make it much harder to negotiate peace in the Middle East.





However, he vowed that the incoming administration will "get it done."

"The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway," Trump said on Twitter Saturday, a day after the 15-member Council adopted the resolution by a vote of 14 in favour and with the United States abstaining from the vote.

The resolution says that the establishment of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory, occupied since 1967, have "no legal validity," constitute a "flagrant violation" under international law and are a "major obstacle" to a two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

In the resolution, the Council reiterated its demand that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard."

Provoked by the move, Israel summoned the US ambassador and the ambassadors of nine other countries that voted in favor of the resolution and have embassies in Israel.

After the intervention of Trump, a similar draft resolution at the UN Security Council against Israeli settlements was withdrawn last week.

In a separate tweet, Trump had said things will be different at the U.N after January 20, the day he assumes office.

