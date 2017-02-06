Erweiterte Funktionen


UN Reports Highest Ever Number Of Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan In 2016




WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations called on all warring parties in Afghanistan to take urgent steps to halt the killing and maiming of civilians, as a new UN report issued Sunday recorded the highest ever number of civilian casualties in a single year, including record figures for children killed and injured in 2016.


The report documents 11,418 conflict-related civilian casualties, including 3,498 killed and 7,920 injured.

Of these, 3,512 were children - 923 dead and 2,589 injured, up 24 per cent on the previous highest recorded figure.


The figures, recorded by UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), are the highest since the UN began systematically documenting civilian casualty figures in 2009.


Bitte warten...