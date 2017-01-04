UK's CMA Raises Competition Concerns Over Mastercard-VocaLink Deal

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mastercard":

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority or CMA said it has found that Mastercard Inc.



's (MA) acquisition of VocaLink gives rise to competition concerns.

In relation to LINK ATM, the CMA found that VocaLink and Mastercard are 2 of the 3 most credible providers of infrastructure services to the LINK ATM network operating across the UK. As such, the merger would reduce the number of bidders and limit the ability of the LINK scheme to obtain good value when tendering for an infrastructure provider.

Mastercard UK Holdco Ltd, a subsidiary of Mastercard International Incorporated, is buying VocaLink Holdings Ltd It already owns and operates credit and debit card schemes Mastercard, Maestro and Cirrus, and has also bid to supply infrastructure services to UK interbank payment systems.

VocaLink is a supplier of payment infrastructure services to 3 major UK interbank payment systems: Bacs, the automated clearing system allowing credit and debit payments between bank accounts; the Faster Payments Service (FPS), which enables near 'real-time' payments between bank accounts within the UK; and the LINK ATM network.

The CMA said it has not found concerns in the provision of payment infrastructure services to Bacs or FPS since there are many credible alternatives to VocaLink and Mastercard.

The CMA noted that the companies can avoid the merger being referred for an in-depth investigation if they can offer a remedy to address the competition concerns identified. They have until 11 January 2017 to do so.

In July 2016, MasterCard announced a definitive agreement to acquire 92.4 percent of VocaLink Holdings Limited for approximately $920 million, after adjusting for cash and certain other estimated liabilities.

