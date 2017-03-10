UK Visible Trade Deficit Remains Stable In January

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK visible trade deficit remained broadly unchanged in January, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.





The deficit on trade in goods, came in at GBP 10.83 billion versus GBP 10.91 billion shortfall in December. The deficit was expected to widen to GBP 11.1 billion.

Similarly, the balance of trade in services showed a surplus of GBP 8.87 billion compared to GBP 8.89 billion a month ago.

Consequently, the total trade deficit totaled GBP 1.97 billion, which was broadly unchanged from -GBP 2.03 billion in December.

The unchanged balance reflects an increase in both exports and imports between December and January, with exports increasing very slightly more than imports; GBP 0.4 billion and GBP 0.3 billion, respectively.

