Erweiterte Funktionen


UK Shop Prices Slide 1.7% In January - BRC




01.02.17 01:42
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 1.7 percent on year in January, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.


That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent on year following the 1.4 percent decline in December.


"Fluctuations in the monthly figures belie an underlying trend of building cost pressures that are gradually feeding through from the fall in sterling combined with higher commodity prices," said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
02:57 , dpa-AFX
Invitation Homes Prices IPO Of 77.00 Mln Sh [...]
02:39 , dpa-AFX
WSJ Reportedly To Cut Jobs In Europe, Asia [...]
02:12 , dpa-AFX
Japan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In Jan [...]
01:42 , dpa-AFX
UK Shop Prices Slide 1.7% In January - BRC
00:29 , dpa-AFX
Equity Residential Issues 2017 Outlook
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...