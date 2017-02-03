UK Services Growth Slows More Than Expected In January

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK service sector growth eased more-than-expected at the start of the year amid the slower output growth and higher costs, despite strong business expectations, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showed Friday.





The CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector dropped to 54.5 from 56.2 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 55.8.

A PMI reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector, which grew for a sixth consecutive month in January. The sector has been recovering since a contraction in July last year linked to the "Brexit" vote in the June referendum.

The index dropped for the first time since September to signal the weakest growth in three months. The pace of expansion was also slightly below the 20-year long-run survey average.

Orders increased for the sixth straight month, but the rate of growth slowed from December. Backlogs declined for the first time in three months.

However, employment grew for a sixth consecutive month though the rate of job creation fell to a five-month low.

Intense cost pressures continued to haunt British service providers witht he rate of input price inflation accelerating further in January to its highest level since March 2011. The increase was widely attributed to fuel, salaries, freight charges and imports, largely due to the weak pound.

Consequently, firms increased their charges and the rate of inflation was steady at December's 68-month record and above the survey average.

Despite the weaker outcome, service providers' expectations over activity in 12 months time was the strongest since May last year and the equal-highest for a year-and-a-half.

Firms linked the positive sentiment to new business pipelines, new product launches, low interest rates, diversification into new markets, marketing campaigns, a recovery in oil prices, greater political stability and clarity around "Brexit", IHS Markit said.

The January PMI surveys still point to a buoyant start to 2017 for the UK economy, IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said, who predicted that GDP will increase by a robust 0.5% in the first quarter, if current growth is sustained in coming months.

"While the robust start to the year adds some justification to the Bank of England's improved outlook for 2017, the degree to which costs are rising threatens to test the tolerance of some policymakers in terms of their willingness to 'look through' what's likely to be a marked upturn in inflation in 2017," Williamson added.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM