UK Private Sector Growth Picks Up: CBI




03.03.17 06:01
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK private sector growth picked up in the three months to February, according to the growth indicator, published by the Confederation of British Industry on Friday.


The growth indicator rose to +15 percent from +10 percent in January. Looking ahead, companies across sectors expect to see similarly decent growth, with score seen at +17 percent over the next quarter.


The uptick was largely driven by a rebound in consumer services, which saw the fastest growth in business volumes since August 2015, the CBI said.


Retail sales and manufacturing output also expanded at solid pace, the latter mirroring its performance in the quarter to January. However, the business and professional services sector reported no change in volumes.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



