UK Price Balance Steady At +24 - RICS

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom was unchanged in February, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday with a score of +24.

That was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from +25, and it beat forecasts for +23.

The house price balance shows the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.





A reading above 0 indicates more surveyors reported a rise in prices; below indicates more reported a fall.

