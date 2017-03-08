UK Price Balance Steady At +24 - RICS

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.03.17 01:35
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom was unchanged in February, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday with a score of +24.


That was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from +25, and it beat forecasts for +23.


The house price balance shows the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.


A reading above 0 indicates more surveyors reported a rise in prices; below indicates more reported a fall.


