UK Permanent Job Placement Growth Weakest In 4 Months

08.02.17 05:52
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.

K. grew at the slowest pace in four months in January, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


The number of people placed in permanent jobs rose further in January, though the rate of growth easing to its slowest since September 2016.


Similarly, the rate of growth of temporary or contract staff placements also eased from December's eight-month peak.


Data showed that the availability of staff for both permanent and temporary/contract roles continued to fall at the start of the year.


On a regional basis, all four British regions monitored by the survey noted increased permanent placements in January, while Scotland saw a further decline.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



