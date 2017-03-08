UK Permanent Job Placement Growth At 1-Year High

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.03.17 05:32
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.

K. grew at the fastest pace in one year in February, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


Growth in permanent placements picked up from January's recent low to reach a one-year high in February. Meanwhile, temporary or contract staff placement increased at the weakest pace in four months.


Data showed that the availability of staff for both permanent and temporary/contract roles continued to decline sharply in February.


Demand for staff climbed at the quickest rate in eighteen months, with both permanent and temporary workers seeing faster increases.


On a regional basis, permanent placements rose across all four English regions in February, while Scotland saw the first expansion since September 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



