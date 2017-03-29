UK PM Signs 'Brexit' Letter

Erweiterte Funktionen


29.03.17 07:55
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May signed the letter late Tuesday that notifies the European Union of her government invoking the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which will trigger the formal 'Brexit' process.


Britain's Ambassador to the EU will deliver the letter to European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels on Wednesday.


May is set to address the British parliament later on Wednesday, while Tusk is scheduled to make a press statement on the UK notification in Brussels around 13.45 local time.


