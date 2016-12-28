Erweiterte Funktionen


UK Mortgage Approvals Unexpectedly Fall In Nov: BBA




28.12.16 11:08
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. mortgage approvals declined for the first time in three months, defying expectations for further increase, figures from the British Bankers' Association, or BBA, revealed Wednesday.


The number of loans approved for house purchase fell to 40,659 from a revised 40,835 in October. Economists had forecast a higher figure of 41,500.


On a year-on-year basis, house purchase mortgage approvals dropped 9 percent in November.


Re-mortgaging approvals surged 14 percent year-on-year in November to 26,975.


Gross mortgage borrowing declined 5 percent annually to GBP 12.2 billion, while net borrowing rose 2.4 percent.


The annual growth in consumer credit declined to 6.4 percent from 7.2 percent, despite strong retail sales.


Personal deposits grew 4.8 percent year-on-year, same as in the previous month.


"The reduction in interest rates in August may have boosted remortgaging approvals, with consumers looking to take advantage of the current economic conditions and lock-in lower interest rates," BBA Chief Economist Rebecca Harding said.


"A corollary of a low interest rate environment is a growth in deposits and we've seen personal deposits, in particular, grow more strongly in recent months as consumers hoard cash in the absence of higher-yielding, liquid investment opportunities."


The growth in personal deposits may also suggest that consumers are looking to grow their cash reserves against potential economic uncertainties, such as an expectation of lower wage growth, the economist added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



