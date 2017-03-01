Erweiterte Funktionen


UK Mortgage Approvals Near 1-Year High




01.03.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals increased to a near one-year high in January, figures from the Bank of England showed Wednesday.


The number of loans approved for house purchases rose to 69,928 from 68,266 in December. This was the fourth consecutive increase and reached its highest level since February 2016.


Also, approvals stayed above its six-month average of 65,066 and the expected level of 68,500.


Lending secured on dwellings rose by GBP 3.4 billion in January versus GBP 3.7 billion in the prior month. Lending was expected to grow by GBP 3.6 billion.


The net flow of consumer credit was GBP 1.4 billion in January, in line with expectations, compared to GBP 1 billion in December.


Data also showed that the annual growth in monetary aggregate M4 accelerated to 7 percent from 6.2 percent in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Two Massachusetts Whole Foods Market Stor [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Climbs Above 7300 As Pound Dip [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
OTS: uberall GmbH / Neue Partnerschaft zwis [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
Italy Manufacturing Growth Exceeds Forecast
12:01 , dpa-AFX
Zypries wirbt bei neuem US-Handelsminister fü [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...