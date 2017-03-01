UK Mortgage Approvals Near 1-Year High

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals increased to a near one-year high in January, figures from the Bank of England showed Wednesday.





The number of loans approved for house purchases rose to 69,928 from 68,266 in December. This was the fourth consecutive increase and reached its highest level since February 2016.

Also, approvals stayed above its six-month average of 65,066 and the expected level of 68,500.

Lending secured on dwellings rose by GBP 3.4 billion in January versus GBP 3.7 billion in the prior month. Lending was expected to grow by GBP 3.6 billion.

The net flow of consumer credit was GBP 1.4 billion in January, in line with expectations, compared to GBP 1 billion in December.

Data also showed that the annual growth in monetary aggregate M4 accelerated to 7 percent from 6.2 percent in December.

