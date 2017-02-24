UK Mortgage Approvals At 1-Year High: BBA

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.02.17 11:50
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals increased to a one-year high in January, the British Bankers' Association said Friday.


The number of mortgage approvals rose to 44,657 in January from 43,581 in the prior month. This was the highest since January 2016, when approvals totaled 45,794.


Gross mortgage borrowing of GBP 13.8 billion in January was 6.3 percent higher than in January 2016. Net mortgage borrowing was 2.4 percent higher in January than a year ago.


Consumer credit annual growth rose to 6.7 percent despite weaker retail sales. Growth continues to be primarily driven by personal loans as credit card growth slowed for the third consecutive month.


IHS Markit Economist Howard Archer, said there have been mounting signs that consumers are becoming more cautious in their spending as their purchasing power is increasingly diluted by rising inflation, but the January BBA data suggests that they are still prepared to borrow.


Lending to business rose by GBP 3.4 billion in January. However, borrowing was largely short term and will probably unwind next month, BBA said.


