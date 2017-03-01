UK Manufacturing Growth Moderates; Consumer Credit Remains Weak

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturing sector continued to expand in February on output and orders but the pace of overall growth moderated to a three-month low.





Elsewhere, data from the central bank showed that consumer credit remained weak in January, while lending to businesses rebounded after falling for two straight months.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector dropped to 54.6 in February from 55.7 in January, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday.

Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Moreover, the latest reading was well above its long-run average of 51.6.

The survey is signaling quarterly manufacturing output growth close to the 1.5 percent mark so far in the opening quarter which, if achieved, would be one of the best performances over the past seven years, Rob Dobson, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

Scott Bowman, a UK economist at Capital Economics, said this survey adds weight to the assessment that the manufacturing sector will fare significantly better this year than it did in 2016.

With the forthcoming rise in inflation set to hit demand in the consumer services sector, the economist said this will result in manufacturing sector growth to outpace services growth for the first year since 2011.

Both output and new orders rose solidly in February, though the rates of expansion eased since January.

While growth of new business from the domestic market slowed, there was a sharp acceleration in the new export business due to the continued weakness of the currency. New exports orders increased for the ninth successive month.

The ongoing upturn meant manufacturers maintained a positive outlook as they see improvements in demand, capital investment among other things.

Companies raised their staffing numbers further in February, with headcounts rising at small and medium enterprises, and large-scale manufacturers. Purchasing activity increased at an identical rate to December's two-and-a-half year high.

On the price front, the survey showed that weak sterling led to a further sharp rise in purchase prices. Input cost inflation eased from January's record high, but remained among the fastest seen during the survey history.

This fed through to the factory gate, with output charges also rising at a rate close to January's near series-record.

Data from the Bank of England showed that the net flow of consumer credit rose to GBP 1.4 billion in January, in line with expectations, from GBP 1 billion in December. But it remained below the six-month average of GBP 1.6 billion.

The underlying slowdown in unsecured credit suggests that consumers are becoming more cautious in their borrowing as well as their spending as they become more concerned about their personal finances amid markedly rising inflation and muted earnings growth, IHS Markit Chief UK Economist Howard Archer, said.

Lending secured on dwellings rose by less-than-expected GBP 3.4 billion in January versus GBP 3.7 billion in the prior month. Lending was forecast to grow by GBP 3.6 billion.

Meanwhile, lending to business rebounded by GBP 3.7 billion after falling by GBP 2.1 billion at the end of 2016.

The number of loans approved for house purchases rose to 69,928 from 68,266 in December. This was the fourth consecutive increase and reached its highest level since February 2016.

Also, approvals stayed above its six-month average of 65,066 and the expected level of 68,500.

Meanwhile, the Nationwide Building Society reported on Wednesday that house price growth accelerated to 4.5 percent in February from 4.3 percent in January. The growth rate was expected to ease to 4.1 percent.

Month-on-month, house prices grew 0.6 percent, while economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent as seen in January.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said a small rise in house prices of around 2 percent is more likely than a decline over the course of 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM