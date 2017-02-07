Erweiterte Funktionen
UK Like-For-Like Sales Slip 0.6% In January - BRC
07.02.17 02:02
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were down 0.6 percent on year in January, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in December.
Total overall sales added 0.1 percent, slowing from the 1.7 percent increase in the previous month.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
04:04 , dpa-AFXTyson Foods Gets Subpoena From SEC On P [...]
03:46 , dpa-AFXJapanese Market Declines
03:08 , dpa-AFXGroupe Renault Buys French Company PVI
02:36 , dpa-AFXMacquarie Continues To Expects FY17 Result [...]
02:17 , dpa-AFXChina Shares May Open Under Pressure