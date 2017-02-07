Erweiterte Funktionen


UK Like-For-Like Sales Slip 0.6% In January - BRC




07.02.17 02:02
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were down 0.6 percent on year in January, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.


That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in December.


Total overall sales added 0.1 percent, slowing from the 1.7 percent increase in the previous month.


