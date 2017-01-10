Erweiterte Funktionen
UK Like-For-Like Sales Rise 1.0% In December - BRC
10.01.17 02:12
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 1.0 percent on year in December, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
That was up from the 0.6 percent increase in November.
"Retailers were helped by the timing of Christmas, which fell on a Sunday, giving shoppers the chance to use the weekend for a final dash to the shops delivering a last-minute boost to sales," said Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG.
