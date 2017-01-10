Erweiterte Funktionen


UK Like-For-Like Sales Rise 1.0% In December - BRC




10.01.17 02:12
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 1.0 percent on year in December, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.


That was up from the 0.6 percent increase in November.


"Retailers were helped by the timing of Christmas, which fell on a Sunday, giving shoppers the chance to use the weekend for a final dash to the shops delivering a last-minute boost to sales," said Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
03:19 , dpa-AFX
Total To Buy Addl 21.57% Stake From Tullow [...]
03:05 , dpa-AFX
Alibaba Prices Intime Retail At HK$10/shr Fo [...]
03:02 , dpa-AFX
China CPI Rises 2.1% In December
02:55 , dpa-AFX
Alphabet Reportedly In Talks To Sell Skybox [...]
02:50 , dpa-AFX
Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer To Leave Board A [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...