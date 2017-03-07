UK Like-For-Like Sales Ease 0.2% In February - BRC

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were down 0.2 percent on year in February, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.





That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.6 percent fall in January.

In the three months to February, overall sales advanced 0.8 percent - including a 2.0 percent jump in food sales.

Online sales surged an annual 7.7 percent, while sales in stores dipped 2.4 percent.

