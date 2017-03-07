Erweiterte Funktionen
UK Like-For-Like Sales Ease 0.2% In February - BRC
07.03.17 02:00
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were down 0.2 percent on year in February, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.6 percent fall in January.
In the three months to February, overall sales advanced 0.8 percent - including a 2.0 percent jump in food sales.
Online sales surged an annual 7.7 percent, while sales in stores dipped 2.4 percent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
03:07 , dpa-AFXGM To Cut 1,100 Michigan Jobs
02:44 , dpa-AFXWells Fargo Names Allen Parker Senior EVP [...]
02:37 , dpa-AFXU.S. DoJ Seeks Additional Information On GE [...]
02:29 , dpa-AFXVonovia Extends CEO Rolf Buch's Contract B [...]
02:23 , dpa-AFXSoftware Decides To Cancel Treasury Shares; [...]