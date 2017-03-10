Erweiterte Funktionen


UK Industrial Production Falls For First Time In 3 Months




10.03.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production decreased for the first time in three months in January, the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.


Industrial output slid 0.4 percent in January from December, when it grew 0.9 percent. Output was forecast to fall 0.5 percent. This was the first decrease since October.


Likewise, manufacturing output declined 0.9 percent, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in the prior month and bigger than the expected fall of 0.7 percent.


On a yearly basis, growth in industrial output eased to 3.2 percent in January, in line with expectations, from 4.3 percent in December.


Manufacturing output grew 2.7 percent annually, following a 4.2 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast a 2.9 percent increase.


Another report from ONS showed that construction output fell by 0.4 percent compared with December. However, output grew on a three month on three month basis by 1.8 percent.


Overall annual construction output growth increased for 2016, to 2.4 percent from 1.5 percent, due to upward revisions for all four quarters.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:02 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Elanix Biotechnologies AG (english)
13:01 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Deutsc [...]
13:00 , dpa-AFX
Greece HICP Inflation Eases Slightly In Februa [...]
12:58 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
12:57 , dpa-AFX
Southwest Airlines Feb. Traffic Up 1.1%
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...