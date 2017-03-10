UK Industrial Production Falls For First Time In 3 Months

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production decreased for the first time in three months in January, the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.





Industrial output slid 0.4 percent in January from December, when it grew 0.9 percent. Output was forecast to fall 0.5 percent. This was the first decrease since October.

Likewise, manufacturing output declined 0.9 percent, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in the prior month and bigger than the expected fall of 0.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in industrial output eased to 3.2 percent in January, in line with expectations, from 4.3 percent in December.

Manufacturing output grew 2.7 percent annually, following a 4.2 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast a 2.9 percent increase.

Another report from ONS showed that construction output fell by 0.4 percent compared with December. However, output grew on a three month on three month basis by 1.8 percent.

Overall annual construction output growth increased for 2016, to 2.4 percent from 1.5 percent, due to upward revisions for all four quarters.

