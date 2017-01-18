UK Household Finance Outlook Remains Downbeat In January

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British households remained pessimistic about their financial outlook in January and their financial woes intensified on rising inflation, results of a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed Wednesday.





The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index, or HFI, dropped to 43.9 in January from 45.2 in December.

A score below 50 suggests pessimism regrading finances among the U.K. households.

The index measuring the outlook for financial well-being over the next twelve months, rose to 48.2 in January from 46.9 in the previous month. Despite this, sentiment remained downbeat for the ninth time in past ten months.

Workplace activity grew at the fastest pace in seven months in January. Meanwhile, income from employment dropped slightly over the month.

On the price front, current inflation perceptions picked up for the fourth month running to a three-year high in January. The corresponding index came in at 80.3, above the series average of 76.9.

Similarly, the index measuring expected living costs over the year ahead climbed to its highest since February 2014.

"With regard to monetary policy, the consensus among households appears to be that tightening to curb inflation is more likely than loosening to stimulate growth. Around 62 percent foresee a rise in the Bank of England base rate this year, the highest proportion since January 2016," Philip Leake, economist at IHS Markit, said.

