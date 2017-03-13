UK House Prices Rise Most In A Year

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased at their fastest pace in twelve months in February, figures from Acadata and LSL showed Monday.





House prices grew 0.6 percent in February from January driven by higher London prices. Average house prices totaled GBP 297,832. Prices had increased only 0.3 percent in January.

However, the annual house price growth eased to 2.4 percent, the lowest since 2013, from 3.1 percent in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

