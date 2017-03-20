Erweiterte Funktionen
UK House Prices Rise In March: Rightmove
20.03.17 05:29
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking prices for a house in the United Kingdom increased further in March, the latest survey from property tracking website Rightmove showed on Monday.
House prices in England and Wales climbed 1.3 percent month-over-month in March, following a 2.0 percent rise in February.
On an annual basis, house prices grew at a steady pace of 2.3 percent in March.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
