UK House Prices Rise 2.0% In February

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was up 2.0 percent on month in February, the latest survey from property tracking website Rightmove showed on Monday.





That was roughly in line with estimates, and up from 0.4 percent in January.

On a yearly basis, house prices were up 2.3 percent - shy of forecasts for 2.8 percent and down from 3.2 percent in the previous month.

